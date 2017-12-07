No School Pupil React To Anti-Worm Tablets-OGSG

Ogun State Government says the on-going deworming exercise in collaboration with Evidence Action is not an immunization intervention and does not involve any form of injection and no single pupil has reacted to it.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye in a statement in Abeokuta said the high quality public health programme involves administration of regular tested anti-worm tablets alone.

‘’We are proud to say our State was recently awarded by WHO and FMOH as the best for integrated Disease Surveillance and Response because of people centred programmes like this.

‘’Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration is committed to providing affordable and qualitative health services and will not be distracted by mischief makers for reasons best known to them.

‘’I appeal that we do not play politics with the health and well-being of our children even if the season of politics is here.

‘’We will continue to provided accessible and qualitative health services to our vulnerable populations, ’’ he said.