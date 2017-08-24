No Disparity In Ogun Summer Camp-Women Affairs Comm.

The Ogun State Government has stated that its 2017 Summer Camp has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor owing to the level playing ground it presents to participants irrespective of social status or background.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Bola Kufile-Okonji made this observation when she and her counterpart from the Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Gbenga Adenmosun, visited the camp at Akin Ogunpola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Kufile-Okonji who expressed delight at the way the children were working and doing things in common, lauded their creative abilities and the interest shown during the vocational training session.

The commissioner advised them to be morally upright, polite and learn to say sorry whenever they wronged others.

In his remarks, Mr. Adenmosun, noted that the camping initiative was highly commendable as it brought children from all walks of life together, urging them to continue to display the attitude of oneness they had inculcated at the camp when they return to their various schools.