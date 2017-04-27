No Cause For Alarm Over Buhari’s Health — APC Govs

ABUJA—Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have restated their loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his state of health was of no consequence to issues of state-craft. “We are not worried about the development, it is not compulsory for the president to preside over every Federal Executive Council (FEC), that is why our constitution makes available the place of the Vice President”, said Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai who addressed journalists yesterday night after hours of meeting with the party’s National Working Committee, NWC. According to the governors, the FEC meeting for which the president has been absent for some weeks now is not a must-attend for Mr Buhari. “Mr President is 74 years old; at that age, it is possible to have one ailment or the other, even I, at 57 take medication for one ailment or the other. Our prayer is that the president gets better but the reason he has a Vice President is because of a time like this, it may not be as a result of sickness that he did not attend FEC, he may have had other pressing issues to attend to. I have not had to chair every State Executive Council in Kaduna state because the deputy governor is there, if I have other issues of greater priority to attend to. Muhammadu Buhari “We are not worried yet or have any reason to be worried but I call on every Nigerian to join all of us to pray for the improved health of the President. It has improved in the last few weeks since he came back and we will continue to pray for his improved health”, he added. On some of the issues raised during the meeting, el-Rufai said: “The most important decision is that henceforth we will hold a meeting here at the National secretariat once every month. This is with a view to increasing interaction, foster relation between the national and state branches of the party as well as work towards strengthening the party. We also took certain resolutions and the first is that the Progressive Governors have committed to work assiduosly at strengthening and rebuilding the party and ensuring reconciliation and unification of the party at all levels. “We have committed to providing the NWC all the support that they need. We will also engage in fund raising from our donors, sympathizers of the APC to ensure that the national headquarters of the party and indeed all organs of the party have the wherewithal to continue with the difficult work they have been doing within the party.” “The joint meeting between the NWC and the governors also resolved that at our next meeting, we are going to look at the arrangements for the midterm convention and put in place the resources necessary to ensure that the convention hold as required by our party. “The governors restate their loyalty to Mr President, the Vice President and all leaders of our party; we enjoin Nigerians to continue to pray for the improved health of the President. Vanguard checks revealed that four state governors among others loyal to the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, boycotted the meeting. The absentee governors loyal to the former Lagos governor include Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Rauf Aregbesola of Osun and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state. Also, Adamawa state governor, Umaru Jibrilla Bindo, a known loyalist of Atiku Abubakar was absent.

