NLC Seeks Probe Of N388bn First Tranche Of London-Paris Club Cash To Govs

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Wabba, has called on the Federal Government to beam its searchlight on corruption on state governors to ascertain whether the first tranche of N388 billion London-Paris Club fund released to them in December last year was spent for what it was meant for.

He made this call yesterday during the 4th quadrennial national delegates’ conference of Maritime Workers Union in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to him, with the second tranche of the money about to be released, the government at the centre should muster the will to audit states to ensure that the first release was judiciously spent for the settlement of outstanding salaries, pension and gratuity.

He threatened that labour was waiting on the wings to start aggressive agitation to draw Federal Government’s attention to the fact that corruption must be fought at all levels, including the states.

The NLC boss called on employers of labour at all levels to see workers as partners in progress, a people that create wealth, not as liability.

His words: “What we are saying is that let the government also muster the will to make sure that the first tranch that was released is accounted for, because there were controversies that N19 billion was diverted by the Governor’s Forum.

“Outside the goodwill to make this funds available, the issue of transparency and accountability in governance, which is lacking in some states, must be pursued.

“Government must be proactive to ensure that government at the centre is able to be on top of this situation and demand accountability.

“We are going to start our agitation very seriously and rigorously to the fact that if you are fighting corruption, it must be at all levels.

“It must scale down to the states. They must continue to see workers as partners in progress; as people that create wealth and notliabilities.

“Therefore, workers’ right must be given priority. If not, we won’t have social stability, cohesion and we will not go out of recession.”

On the economic recession in the country, he described it as man made, saying that it would take a focused leader to put things right as, according to him, the country’s economy was mismanaged by past government.

He said: “If the economy was mismanaged by people, it will take the act of people to put the economy back on track. You will not expect God in heaven to come to correct what we have done.

“It will take good leaders with focus, transparency and accountability to be able to address the situation.”

<<THENATION>>