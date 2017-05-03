NIPSS Visits Ogun On Strategic Cooperation

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru Jos, has disclosed that its visit to Ogun State was to understudy various strategic agenda deployed by Governor Ibikunkle Amosun in ensuring socio-economic development of the State.

The Leader of the delegation, Dr. Usman Nasrudeen who made this known during their visit to the Technology Incubation Centre, Onijoganjogan, Abeokuta commended the efforts of the present administration in the area of agriculture.

Nasrudeen who gave the theme of the 2017 study tour as ‘’Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for Development of Agriculture and Agro-Allied Industries in Nigeria’’ was apt with the current efforts put in place by Ogun State government to boost agriculture development.

He called on private organisations to come on board and assist government in its bid to reposition the economy, noting that government alone could not achieve the desired result in the sector.

“Diversifying the economy cannot be left for government alone, government will formulate necessary policy framework, private companies will have to come in and play a significant role in these process of repositioning our economy,” He said.

The Centre Manager, Dr. John Oni said the centre had extended its operations to Odogbolu in Ogun East and Owode in Ogun West and had trained over 200 unemployed graduates to become self reliant.