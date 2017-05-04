NIPSS Lauds Ogun Agricultural Development Plan

The Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has commended the Ogun State Government on its Agric development initiative towards repositioning the sector in the State.

Leader of the delegation, Dr. Usman Nasrudeen, made this submission during the Press Briefing of the Ministry of Agriculture on the Day 2 of the NIPSS study tour of the State, where he expressed the optimism that the initiatives would address some of the key challenges confronting farmers in terms of preservation and Processing of farm produce.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr Akinola Lawson said plans were underway by the state government to establish 1,000 hectares cassava cluster at Owowo with 30 units each for garri, Fufu and chips processing facilities.

She also disclosed that the total land owned by the State Government for Agricultural purposes stands at 46.345 hectares, while an additional acquisition of 42.344 hectares was in progress, adding that land was available for Agric purpose in the state but through a government land allocation process.

Adebajo said that the State Government was in collaboration with the private sector to attract investment in Cotton production through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Arewa Cotton and the Ogun State Government, noting that the ministry would soon engage unemployed youths and rural women through its medium fish cage culture and fish processing methods respectively.

The Agric Commissioner also confirmed that the State Government would commence the establishment of 3 fish farm estates to produce 810 metric tonnes of table sized claria every 6 months, construct about 70 fish cages to produce 87.5 Metric tonne of table sized tilapia every 6 months and also leverage existing private fish farms before the end of the year.