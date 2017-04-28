Nigerian Producer, Wole Oni Becomes First To Get Yamaha Endorsement In Africa

Nigerian artiste, Wole Oni has been endorsed by Yamaha Corporation Yamaha Gulf FZE as Yamaha first artist signed in the whole of Africa.

Wole Oni is a multi-award winning music producer. He is the founder of Instinct Productions.

The Ondo State born producer, music writer and arranger has worked in many countries including Rwanda, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States of America for several years writing and producing music for artists’ album projects, as well as scoring various radios, television and film projects.

His first hit was producing “E wa fun mi ni visa” for Bembe Aladisa, but his first big break was producing the smash hit song “Kosobabire” which gained massive air play all over the world and earned a KORA award for Gospel songstress Folake Umosen.

One of the pecks Oni got from his new endorsement is the new age customized machine ” Montage 8″

The artiste said Yamaha has been looking out for him for more than 10 years.

Some of the songs he also produced include, Midnight crew’s Igwe, Lara George’s Ijoba Orun, and Kefee’s Thank you my God.

