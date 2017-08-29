Nigeria vs Cameroon: Rohr reveals his goalkeeper choices

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has assured Nigerians that the safest pair of hands will man the post, when Nigeria takes on Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualification match in Uyo on Friday.

Rohr says that the coaching crew will pick the best amongst Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who was in good form when the home-based Eagles beat Benin Republic to qualify for the CAF Africa Nations Championship.

“We have Akpeyi, we have (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa, we have (Dele) Alampasu, we will see.

“We have a local goalkeeper, we have a very young one and we have another one (Akpeyi) who is more experienced.

“He is playing in South Africa, and we will see with our goalkeeper coaches to determine who will start the game.”

The Super Eagles host Cameroon in Uyo on September 1, 2017 and the return leg game is scheduled to be played in Yaoundé three days later.

<<Daily Post>>