Nigeria V Zambia: We’ll Break World Cup Jinx Against Eagles —Zambia

President of the Zambian Football Association, Andrew Kamanga, has tipped the Chipolopolo to break their World Cup jinx by beating the Super Eagles in next month’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo, which would put them in pole position to qualify for the tournament in russia.

Zambia are the only team in group A, yet to qualify for any World Cup tournament. Cameroon, Algeria and Nigeria, who make up the group have all qualified for the World Cup finals.

The Super Eagles, who are unbeaten in four matches in the current qualifiers, top the table with 10 points, three more than Zambia, who they confront on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. But Kamanga believes that the Chipolopolo can break the odds and secure a first World Cup ticket, at the expense of the Super Eagles.

‘’We are putting in every effort to make sure that this team is adequately prepared as we face Nigeria, which for me is the do or die game whoever wins that game will be assured of going to Russia 2018,’’ Kamanga told fazfootball.com.