Nigeria Is Better As One, Osinbajo Tells Secessionists

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has told those advocating secession in the country that it is better to be a part of a big thing than to belong to a fraction.

He said those who advanced personal causes to defeat the objectives of bringing the country together as a nation and forging ahead should not be allowed.

According to a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke while receiving a delegation of the northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He faulted those who see nothing good in the unity of the country.

Osinbajo said, “A lot of those who say we are better divided as a nation don’t understand that the greatness of this country lies first in its diversity and then in the size of the country.

“With the diversity and huge size of the country, it is better to be a part of a great thing than to be one tiny part of something that is not necessarily great.

“So, I think that we must not allow those who advance personal causes to defeat the very strong objectives of bringing this country together as a nation and forging ahead.”

Osinbajo told his guests that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to ensuring that the country remained a united country.

He added that the President had shown that “this country has men who are determined to remain honest, straight forward and are able to speak their minds without deceit.”

He also underscored the importance of the security summit at this time in the nation’s history.

“It’s a very important thing, the security of this country is a very important thing,” he said.

Earlier, in an address read by the Vice-Chairman of the ACF, Senator Abubakar Girei, the Chairman of the Forum and a former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, lauded the Federal Government, under the leadership of Buhari, for its achievements especially in degrading insurgency in the North-East.

He informed the Vice-President that the Forum would be organising a security summit that would bring all stakeholders together to articulate strategies that would address the menace of insecurity.

He added that the summit would proffer practical solutions towards ensuring sustainable peace and development in the country.

