Nigeria has a great future, says Shonekan

Former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, has said that the country has a great future and all hands must be on deck to make it work.

The elder statesman, who spoke at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he registered for the ongoing national identity card, said: “I am born an optimist. This country has a great future. We have all to make it work. God has put us here for a purpose and we are going to give an account of everything entrusted to us.

“We must manage our resources well. The youths should take advantage of the fact that there are lots of people to mentor them. They must be patient.”

In the same vein, President of the Club, Chief Obafemi Olopade, who urged the government to make adequate provision for members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), applauded The Guardian for its service to the nation by publicising the event.

He also posited that the registration exercise should be extended to various organisations and companies in the state, noting that this would amount to great success.

He said: “The attendance has been impressive as members of the club, especially the elderly ones, have been coming and this is a great relief to them as they don’t have to go out there and queue for days to be registered.

“We encourage the young ones to avail themselves of this exercise.

“However, government should provide adequate facilities for the NIMC officials to have a hitch-free exercise. The first day they came here, their equipment did not work. They had to go back and the same thing happened on Friday. This ought not to be.

Also, Tunde Coker stated that there is hope for this nation.

Meanwhile, Acting Managing Director, Family Homes Funds, Kola Ogunsulire, who also came for registration, said: “My brain is pessimistic but my mind is optimistic. My brain is pessimistic because of what is happening in the country. It is difficult to see where the solution or progress will come from but my heart says that God has a reason for putting us here.

“To have a way forward in this country, there is need for decentralisation. More power should be given to the local councils.”

