‘NFF Didn’t Cheat Super Eagles’

The Nigeria Football Federation has said it paid the Super Eagles players their correct win bonuses for beating Algeria 3-1 in their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo in November.

Reports had claimed the NFF paid each player N1m instead of $5,000 approved by the government for winning the encounter.

But the national team’s administrator Dayo Achor insisted the players were not cheated by the NFF.

“That report is a fabrication. The estimate we sent to the government was N1m for each player for a win. Nobody has been shortchanged,” the NFF’s official website quoted Achor as saying on Wednesday.

“Sometimes in March this year, the NFF held a meeting with some of the technical crew members, the team captain and vice-captain on behalf of the team, and told them to open bank accounts (in Nigeria) as the federation was no longer disposed to paying cash.

“ It was also at that meeting that the NFF told them they would no longer be paid in dollars for home matches, and that the win bonus for home match was a flat rate of N1m. The meeting took place at the team’s hotel in Kaduna and I was present at the meeting.

“It was based on this that the players were paid N500,000 each for the draw against Egypt in Kaduna (2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier) and N1m each for the win against Tanzania in Uyo. Their camp allowance has also been paid in naira (N50,000 per day) since March 2016.”

Achor also confirmed that for away matches, the players are entitled to $5,000 each.

<<Punch>>