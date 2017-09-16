New Ogun Poly ‘Ll Enhance Technological Development-Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi has described the new State Polytechnic being cited at Ipokia as a citadel of learning created towards inculcating educational values, transfer of technological skills for the transformation of Ogun West Senatorial District, the State and the nation at large

…Created towards providing the needed manpower to drive Industrial and technological discovery and advancement of the State.

Adekunbi, who said this in an interview at the foundation laying ceremony of the new Polytechnic at Ipokia explained that the Assembly under his leadership gave the bills seeking the creation of the Polytechnic and upgrading of MAPOLY to a University of Science and Technology a speedy and unanimous passage as part of its commitment towards ensuring educational advancement in all parts of the State.

The Speaker in company of the Assembly’s Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe, Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja as well as Honourables Adebowale Viwanu, Aina Akinpelu, Tunde Sanusi and Yetunde Sogbein, appreciated the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led government for its unwavering support for educational development at all levels.

He added that the new polytechnic would bring about more socio-economic development to the Senatorial District just as it would open more economic frontiers and potentials of the State.

While acknowledging the importance of education in national development, Adekunbi tasked the polytechnic host communities to be more hospitable with prospective students and be active partners in the development of the Gateway State.

He assured that the Assembly would continue to enact more people-oriented legislations for the development of the State, advising youths to be more committed to their educational pursuits for overall human capacity development.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota posited that the establishment of the new Polytechnic in the area was part of the avowed commitment of the equitable principle of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun -led administration in the distribution of projects and resources among the three Senatorial Districts without fear or favour.

Mujota added that no meaningful national development could be achieved without sound and qualitative technical education which the polytechnic stood for.

On his part, the Adele-Oba and Chairman, Oba-In-Council, Ipokia Traditional Council, Ambassador Isiaka Abolurin seized the occasion to shower accolades on the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for establishing the institution in the area just as he commended the State House of Assembly for the timely passage of the bill creating the new Polytechnic into law.

According to him, the creation of the Polytechnic was an historic event, which would inspire youths to explore beyond their horizon, develop their mental resilience, while discovering the bonds of mutuality that cut across cultural, ethnic and religion differences.

He described the establishment of the school as the actualization of the age-long dream of having a higher Institution of learning in Ipokia town.