New Akarigbo To Be Installed On Thursday

The official installation and presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new Paramount Ruler and Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi holds on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Gateway Stadium Sagamu beginning from 10am prompt.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, indicated that Governor Ibikunle Amosun had earlier approved the appointment of the new Oba in accordance with section 2 of the Chief’s Law of Ogun State, 2006 following the demise of the immediate past Akarigbo, Late Oba Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo of Liyangu Rulling House who joined his ancestors in July 2016.

Born on December 5, 1962 to the Royal Torungunwa Rulling House of Sagamu, Oba Ajayi, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences at the University of Ibadan between 1981 and 1984 and an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1989. He is an expert in Insolvency and Restructuring spanning over 20 years.

The new Akarigbo also enrolled for a Law course at the University of Calabar in 1991 and graduated with LLB degree in 1997. He is happily married with children.