New Akarigbo Tasked On Socio-Economic Development

The new Paramount Ruler and Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi has been charged to consider his appointment as a call to duty and an opportunity to create an atmosphere that would facilitate the influx of investors for rapid socio-economic development of Remoland in particular and Ogun State in general.

State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun made this call at the installation and presentation of staff of office to the Paramount ruler at a ceremony which attracted notables and eminent personalities from all walks of life held at the Gateway Stadium, Sagamu.

The Governor urged the new monarch who is the 19th Akarigbo of Remoland to draw from his wealth of experience and leverage on the proximity to Lagos to attract credible investors into Remoland to improve the living standard of the people, particularly the rural-dwellers.

‘’It is therefore, incumbent on kabiyesi to not only ensure peace and stability in his domain, but also use his wealth of experience and connections to attract public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organisations to partner and collaborate with us to further move Ogun State to higher heights,’’ Amosun said.

In his address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko enjoined the new Akarigbo to maintain peaceful co-existence among all and sundry in order to ensure steady progress in his domain.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Sagamu Local Government Area, Hon. Femi Kafaru, appreciated the Governor for the various on-going projects being embarked upon by his administration despite paucity of funds, appealing to all sons and daughters of the land to support the new monarch so as to attract meaningful development of the area.

Later in his acceptance speech, Oba Ajayi appreciated the State Government, Remo traditional Council and those who contributed immensely to the process of his enthronement, pledging to commit all his economic and socio-cultural experiences to the growth and well-being of the people.

In his remarks, the Chairman Planning Committee, Chief Solomon Onafowokan tasked the new Paramount Ruler to ensure unity among other traditional rulers and the people to bring about rapid socio-economic development to the entire Remoland.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga, the Speaker, Ogun State of Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, among others.