NEPC Targets June For Solid Minerals Export

June has been set as the target month for the export of solid minerals from the South-West region, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council has stated.

The Zonal Coordinator, South-West, NEPC, Mr. Babatunde Faleke, made this known on Friday at the end of a three-day workshop on solid minerals exports.

At the workshop organised as part of the council’s Zero to Export initiative, 25 would-be exporters were trained in the rudiments of the solid minerals trade.

According to Faleke, nobody currently exports solid minerals from the South-West, adding that the 25 participants in the programme would be encouraged to form a cooperative, pool money together and start exporting from the region.

He said, “It is our normal Zero to Export programme but this time, we are focussing on metal and non-metal solid minerals instead of commodities.

“In order to achieve our objective, we brought an expert who has been in the sector for 27 years to train participants in the rudiments of the solid minerals export business. Our target is that by June, these participants should export solid minerals.”

