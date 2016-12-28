NCAA Fines Arik N6m For Violating Passengers’ Rights

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fined Arik Air N6 million for breaching the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR) concerning passengers’ rights and airlines’ obligation to them.

Spokesman of the authority, Sam Adurogboye, who made this known yesterday, said the money should be paid within seven days, saying the penalty has been conveyed to the airline through a letter dated December 22, 2016 with reference No. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439.

He said Arik Air violated passengers’ rights for its failure to ferry passengers’ checked-in luggage on its London –Lagos flights on December 2, 2016, December 3, 2016 and December 4, 2016 respectively.

The NCAA, he said, has, therefore, directed the airline to pay $150 each to the affected passengers.

Adurogboye said the money should be paid to the passengers within 30 days as compensation for the inconvenience passengers suffered as a result of delayed arrival of their luggage.

He added that the airline’s inability to make the luggage available within 48 hours after the passengers had arrived at their destination was in breach of relevant section of the law.

“The NCAA was inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers’ checked – in luggage on the Airline’s services from London –Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th December 2016.”

