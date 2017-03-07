National Stadium: Politicians, Bizmen Plot To Stop Lagos

Top politicians and businessmen in the country have been plotting to prevent the Lagos State Government from taking over the National Stadium, Lagos, The PUNCH has learnt.

Sports minister Solomon Dalung and the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday inspected the sports facility with a mutual agreement of Lagos taking over the edifice.

But our correspondent learnt that there are moves by some lawmakers in the House of Representatives and businessmen to stop the Federal Government from handing over the stadium to the state government.

A source at the House of Representatives said those behind the alleged plot had made a bid to take over the stadium. But their hopes seem dashed with Lagos’ strong interest in the edifice.

The source added that the group had mapped out a plan to compel Dalung to suspend the process of handing over the sports facility to Lagos.

“These people have already lobbied some lawmakers in the House of Representatives to stop the process of handing over the stadium. A motion to stop the process will be moved on Tuesday (today). The motion has been prepared and a lawmaker has been detailed to move it accordingly,” our source said.

“The same people worked against Lagos when it initiated the takeover of the Tafawa Balewa Square during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. If the TBS was handed over to Lagos, the place would have been transformed.”

He said those working against Lagos were not interested in refurbishing the stadium but just wanted it to serve their own self-interests.

“It will be unjust and unfair to stop the process and deny Lagos State from taking over the facility which is within its territory. The Federal Government has already handed over the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to the Kaduna State Government and has also handed over the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to the Enugu State Government and the U.J Esuene Stadium to the Cross River State Government. Why should the case of Lagos State be different?”

However, the Senior Special Assistant on Sports Facilities and Infrastructure to the Lagos State Governor, Bolaji Yusuf, said he was not aware of any plot to scuttle Lagos’ bid to take over the National Stadium.

“I’m not aware of any plan to stop Lagos from taking over the place,” Yusuf told our correspondent on the telephone on Monday.

Yusuf added, “That’s not going to be possible because it has been done in some other states and Lagos’ case should not be different. However, when we get there, we shall cross the bridge.”

