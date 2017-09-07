National Sport Festival: Ogun Contigent Are Medal-Bound – Afuape

Ogun State Contingent is set for this year’s National Sports Festival taking place in Ilorin, Kwara State as the State Government has revealed that the team was medal-bound.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape made this known while featuring on a live television programme in Abeokuta the State capital.

He said the athletes would be participating in volleyball, handball, basketball among other games, adding that all the athletes were in high spirit to make the state proud.

While calling on major stakeholders in sports as well as indigenes of the State to support the team financially and morally, Afuape added that “as you know that Senator Ibikunle Amosun is a sport loving Governor, once he has given approval, all the athletes will take off this Thursday, 7th of September, 2017 for Ilorin, and am very sure that we are coming first.”