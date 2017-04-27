NATA Eulogises Amosun’s Initiative On Ultra-Modern Mechanic Workshop

The Ogun State Chairman, National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Mr. Olawale Obadeyi, has said the establishment of the first Ultra Modern Auto-mobile Diagnostic Workshop by government would expose them to modern techniques of carrying out auto repairs and servicing.

Obadeyi disclosed this during the commissioning of the workshop by Governor Ibikunle Amosun at Obada Oko, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

The NATA Chairman said the high technological tools and equipment provided at the workshop would improve service delivery and afford them the opportunity to compete favourably with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

The Unit Head, National Automobile Technician Association, Obada-Oko village, Alhaji Jubril Ayo-Sodipo, added that the development would not only attract more patronage to the workshop, but also increase the revenue base of its members, saying that their service would no longer be carried out in crude manner but with high-tech machinery.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abdul Fatai Akamo, commended the State government for the initiative, saying that the project would improve the socio-economic development of the community and its environs.