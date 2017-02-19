NAOWA To Benefit From Ogun Empowerment Programme

The Ogun State Government says it will extend its women empowerment programme to the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) by according it opportunity of benefiting from the State Women empowerment programme.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun gave the assurance while playing host to the members of the association led by its President, Mrs. Omotola Oyefolu at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, acknowledged the efforts of officers and men of Nigerian Army and other security agencies in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation as well as maintaining law and order in the society, assuring that his administration would continue to partner with them in the task of ensuring safety of lives and property across the State.

Governor Amosun further reiterated the determination of his administration towards collaborating with security agencies at ensuring peace and orderliness needed for the development of the State.

He commended the Army Officers wives for the mutual understanding and support they always give their husbands while discharging national assignment for the overall interest of the nation.

The Governor pledged to support the lofty ideals and programmes of the Association to spur them to achieve more and stand as pillar of support to their husband.

Speaking earlier, the President of (NAOWA), Mrs. Oyefolu, commended the State Government for its concern for women’s wellbeing, soliciting for assistance in upgrading the association’s nursery and primary school.