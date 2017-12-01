NANS Honours Ogun Commissioner

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) has conferred an award of excellence on the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Basorun Muyiwa Oladipo for his role at promoting culture and tradition across the nation.

Comrade Ejiro Ayigbe, President, National Association of Nigerian Students, Delta State Chapter who made this known while presenting the award in Abeokuta, said the decision to honour Basorun Muyiwa Oladipo with an Award of Excellence was reached at the Senate of the association, due to his contributions to the development of culture not only in the State but also in Nigeria specially with the introduction of the Nigerian Drums Festival that is now African Drums Festival.

“We felt his impact, the first African Drums Festival was put in place through his efforts in Africa today. Nigeria seems to be setting the pace in the revitalization of our culture, he has done well for culture in Nigeria,” He said.

He added that, apart from contributing to the advancement of culture in the country, he had also supported the good course of student’s nationwide.

In his remarks, Basorun Muyiwa Oladipo thanked the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for honouring him with an award of excellence, assuring them of his determination to continue to promote the rich cultural values of the people.

He charged them to always preach peace, unity and work for academic excellence among member of students across the country, calling on them to shun any act that could jeopardise their future academic pursuit.