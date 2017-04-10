N56,000 Minimum Wage Achievable —Wabba

PRESIDENT, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, weekend, in Lagos, said private and public employers in the country were convinced that the N18,000 national minimum wage was no longer realistic, considering the present socio-economic indices in the country.

His statement came a few days after the Technical Committee on Minimum Wage submitted its report. Speaking after the sendforth ceremony of the immediate past President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wabba insisted that N56,000 being demanded by congress was not out of place because of the high cost of living at present.

He argued that despite apparent opposition by private employers, represented by Nigerian Employers Consultative Association, NECA, NLC was sure that stakeholders would all support a new wage for workers who had all along been treated as slaves.

He said: “We need to be very forthcoming in doing what is right. In other quarters, if you listen very carefully, they are talking about ability to pay. I thought what labour did was to be very calculative. Not only that, to look at the feasibility, because it doesn’t make sense that at the end of the day we will have difficulties.”

<<vanguard>>