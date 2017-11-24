N-Power: FG’ll employ additional 300,000 graduates, says Osinbajo

The Federal Government through its social investment scheme, N-Power, has employed over 200,000 people and plans to hire another 300,000 graduates, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

He also said the government would use part of the N500bn social investment scheme to provide credit to at least one million entrepreneurs, market women and artisans under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

He spoke during the inauguration of a one-stop-shop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and GEEP in Ilorin, as well as the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College in Ajase Ipo, Kwara State.

The VP commended the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed for his achievements, adding that Kwara remained one of the leading states in the federation in the provision of employment, creation of enabling environment for businesses and provision of necessary platforms for the development of youths.

At the inauguration of IVTEC, Osinbajo canvassed the establishment of technical centres to cater for aggressive talents among Nigerian youths and the needs of the country.

He condemned importation of skilled artisans from neighbouring West African countries into Nigeria, adding that Nigeria had a high number of talented youths with aggressive minds to succeed in trade, commerce and entrepreneurship.

The VP described IVTEC as one of the major important projects any government should be proud to undertake.

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, said his administration had invested heavily in the provision of infrastructure and enabling environment for businesses to thrive as well as the development of the youths.

He stated that the vision to establish IVTEC was to equip youths with skills for self-reliance; to tackle unemployment, and ensure easy access to vocational training of international standards.

Osinbajo also inaugurated the HMA Medical Limited in Ilorin, a $15m syringe and needle production plant with an installed capacity for 200 million syringes and 350 needles annually.

