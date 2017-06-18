Sunday , 18 June 2017
N-Power: FG to Recruit Another 300,000 Youths

N-Power: FG to Recruit Another 300,000 Youths

June 17, 2017

The Federal Government said on Friday it would recruit 300,000 youths in the second batch of its N-Power social intervention and job creation programme.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at Isanlu-Isin community near Omu-Aran town in Kwara State.

Mohammed said the federal government would “reopen the N-POWER portal by next week to commence the process for the recruitment.”

He urged the youths to take advantage of the recruitment exercise by completing the application process online, adding than 200,000 people benefitted from the first batch of the programme.

The minister said at least 27,000 people had benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, while government had given 7,000 interest free loans to market men and women across the country.

Mohammed said the home grown school feeding programme of government had covered over 1.2 million pupils, adding that Kwara State would be on the list of the social intervention programme in September.

NAN

