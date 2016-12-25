My Top Priority Remains Alleviating Poverty, Says Buhari

President Muham-madu Buhari insisted yesterday that his immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy.

He therefore urged citizens not to lose hope, but seek divine intervention for the nation to overcome its challenges.

Buhari, in his 2016 Christmas message, said that it is possible to have peace if all Nigerians learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers.

He said: “I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

“There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

“We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.”

He also asked Nigerians to offer special prayers to God, at this period, for Nigerians who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.

He added: “Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.

“We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.”

On the economy, he said: “Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.

“Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.”

He wished all travellers “safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our family and friends.”

<<The Nation>>