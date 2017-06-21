My parents still live in the ghetto – Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in Ojuelegba ghetto and have refused to move into his Lekki home.

Wizkid said this in an interview with Realfm in America.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who has been doing media rounds for his new album, added that he recently got them a better place and a nice house in Ojuelegba.

He said, “My parents are still living in the ghetto, they refuse to move to Lekki, I just got them a nice house and better place in ojuelegba.”

<<Daily Post>>