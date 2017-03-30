My Future At Arsenal Not Sorted Completely – Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his future was “not sorted completely” on Thursday as he ducked another opportunity to make an announcement about what he intends to do.

Wenger, Arsenal’s manager since 1996, has come under fire from fans after the club were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and dropped out of the Premier League top four.

The Frenchman said recently that he would make an announcement on his future “very soon”, but he refused to divulge any information when invited to do so at his weekly press conference.

“Not today, but I’m very clear in my mind,” he told reporters at Arsenal’s London Colney training base when asked if there was any news on his future.

“Do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spent here doesn’t influence at all my attitude.

“I’ve always been very clear in my mind, but I think it’s a subject that is not sorted completely out.”

Wenger is reported to have been offered a new two-year contract by Arsenal.

The north London club are sixth in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s home game with Manchester City, having lost four of their last five games.

But Wenger dismissed the suggestion that the uncertainty about his future was having a negative impact on his players.

“No, I believe the priority in life is always to focus on what is important and not to look for excuses,” he said.

“At the moment our results are not going the way they should, but we have to make sure the priority is what happens on the pitch.”

