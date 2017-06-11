Muyiwa Ademola Reveals Major Cause Of Death Among Actors

In the space of a month, at least four actors have died in Nollywood, the most recent being Moji Olaiya. No doubt, this is currently a sad time for the movie industry.

However, in a chat with ace actor and filmmaker, Muyiwa Ademola, he revealed the leading cause of death among actors.

According to him, most of these deaths are caused by accumulated stress and could be avoided if one takes care of the body.

He said, “A very big problem we have in our industry is that we work round the clock, we spend nights at movie locations but we don’t go for medical check-up. I have a doctor and I go for medical check-up every three weeks. I know when to take some days off work.

“For instance, if I work for about two weeks, I take a few days off to relax. I would just eat and rest. I also make sure I go on vacations and all I do in those times is just to eat and sleep. Most of the deaths in the movie industry are a result of accumulated stress without paying attention to one’s health.”