Mujota Commends Smooth Conduct Of Unified Exam

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota has commended school administrators and other stakeholders on the conduct of a hitch-free 2016/2017 Unified Examination in public secondary schools.

Mujota who gave the commendation while monitoring the conduct of the examination in Abeokuta North and South Local Government Areas of the State, however noted some few hitches in some of the schools visited, charging the officials responsible for collection and distribution of examination materials not to rest on their oars towards ensuring prompt delivery of materials at various centres across the State.

‘’The exercise has commenced on a good note, teachers and principals are found nearly at their duty posts. Students conducted themselves very well. I think this is commendable’’. Mujota said.

The Commissioner enjoined parents to support the State government by encouraging their children to work hard so as to excel at the examinations.

Schools visited by the Commissioner included St. John High School School, Kuto, Lantoro High School and Baptist Boys High School, Saje.

Others are; Saje High School, Ilugun High School and Ebenezer Grammar School Iberekodo.