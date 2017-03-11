Mrs Buhari Receives Her Husband Amid Cheers, Thanks

The wife of the President was joined by Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice-President, wives of State Governors, Ministers, family members and her close associates. Mrs Buhari, who was happy at the return of her husband, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successful return of the President. In the same vein, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has expressed her happiness for the successful return of the President. Oyo-Ita urged Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders to enable them deliver good governance to the people. Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the wife of the President Dr Hajo Sani, expressed her joy for the return of the President to the country. President Muhammadu Buhari, returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Friday from London, after 51 days of medical vacation. Buhari touched down at the new Kaduna International Airport at about 4a.m on Friday, amid tight security.

