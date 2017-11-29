Mrs. Amosun Receives Un Award, Other On Women Empowerment

Wife of the Governor of Ogun State and President UPLIFT Development Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunso Amosun has again been decorated with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals symbol and honoured as Anti-Gender Based Violence Ambassador award by the Women Arise (WA) for Change Initiative for her support towards women and girls empowerment.

Mrs. Amosun while Speaking at the Public Lecture on the Eradication of Gender Based Violence in Nigeria to commemorate the UN 16 Days of Activism organised by Women Arise for Change Initiative and the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Lagos, appreciated the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and Women Arise for honouring her, saying that the attention of Nigerians and Government at all levels had been drown to issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

She explained that the November 25 to December 10 every year had been set aside by the United Nations to create awareness on issues of Gender Based Violence all over the World, stressing the need for the nation to legislate on the GBV bill and implement it towards actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) five of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls on or before year 2023

“It is very worrisome nowadays to see the dimension violence against women and girls has taken in Nigeria. Cases of assault, battering, rape, acid bath, mob action on women, killing, and violation of conjugal rights of women are rampant now. Care givers and intimate family members are mainly perpetrators of the dastard acts, as all hands must be on deck to fight this menace in the society,” Mrs. Amosun said.

The Wife of the Governor added that the State Government had developed zero tolerance for violence against women and girls, pointing out that Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle had recently signed the “Prohibition of Violence against Persons” bill into law as perpetrators of such act would not have place in the state.

“I have also taken up the challenge of ending violence against women and girls in Ogun State through our interventions on issues of child protection, women’s human rights, counselling services and provision of support for survivals of sexual violence.” She submitted.

In his speech, the Secretary General of United Nations, Mr. Anthonio Guterres who was represented by the Director, Nigeria United Nations Information Centre, Mr. Ronald Kiyanga explained that violence against women including harassment and harmful practices were major barriers to the fulfilment of woman rights and participation in sustaining peace, saying without tackling these problems the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development would not be realised.

“My Zero tolerance policies towards sexual harassment in the UN are parts of the strategy on gender polity that was launched in September. We are also committed to ensure women and girl’s campaigns against violence under the new title unite by 2030. It is time for united actions from all of us so that women and girls from around the world can live free from all harassments, harmful practices and other forms of violence.” He submitted.

Responding, the President Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin said the lecture was aimed at creating massive awareness on gender based violence which had affected women and girls from actualising their potentials, calling on Nigerians and victims of violence to report cases of gender violence to necessary authorities.

She highlighted that her initiative, Women Arise (WA) had handled over 4,500 cases across the country and had resettled and empowered victims in various trades, saying the award bestowed on Mrs. Amosun was well deserved as she had contributed immensely to the empowerment and development of women and girls in Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

Okei- Odumakin, enjoined other stakeholders to stand up and take action towards ending all forms of violence against women and girls, pointing out that the law enforcement agencies should address issues of GBV with urgency so as to adequately punish the perpetrators.