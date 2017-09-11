Mr 2kay Not Relevant To Me Right Now –Gifty

Despite the claims by singer, Mr 2kay, that he was instrumental in making former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Gifty Powers, what she is now; the actress has said that he is not relevant to her right now.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Gifty refuted the claims that Mr 2kay helped her to rise in the industry. She said, “This is serious . Firstly, I want to clear the air on what was said. God Almighty alone made me who I am today. Many years ago after my step-dad passed away, God gave me the kind of strength that I had never felt before in my life. He shamed those who thought I wouldn’t make it in life. Secondly, major kudos goes to my mum. She has been my strength all through my life. A widow supporting four kids isn’t a joke; she is my inspiration. And about what that person (Mr 2kay) said; well, I will not say anything for now because his matter is not relevant to me. My only joy right now is how God has supported me so far in building a strong foundation for my future.”

Responding to people who feel she is denying all what Mr 2kay did for her because she is now popular, she said, “I just can’t stop laughing when people say ‘all he has done for me.’ I will not say anything on this until the time is right; but for now, it’s not ripe.”

Speaking on her music career, she said, “To be honest, I have only written down few songs but I haven’t recorded any. I’m waiting for the right time to blow minds. Music is something that comes from the soul. Anything about music can be unique because it’s from the heart.”

Gifty, who has been posting pictures and videos from movie sets on her Instagram page also spoke on some of the projects she has worked on. “For now, I’ve done some movies which were really crazy but fun. And there are few that I am yet to work on because the actors that are meant to be on set with me are doing their own personal stuff, which is also to my advantage because I have my personal work to do as well,” she said.

On how she intends to combine her music and acting careers, she said, “When you set your mind on something that means a lot to you; trust me, you would find a way. Never say never”

<<Punch>>