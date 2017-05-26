Mourinho Takes Break From Football After Europa League Final

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has said he is taking a break from football after their 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final.

Mourinho says he has left the club’s board, to work on the summer transfer plans he has drawn up.

The Red Devils beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm after goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

This means a return to the Champions League for the team.

Quizzed on agents getting in touch over summer moves, Mourinho said: “They don’t have my number.

“Ed Woodward has my analysis, has what I want, what I would like, for months.

“So now its for him, the owners, the people that work with him, and I just wait.

“I don’t want to see football, I don’t want to see national team matches.

“For me, enough is enough and its been very hard to organise these last few months without important players, to rotate, to have players not get enough rest.”

<<Daily Post>>