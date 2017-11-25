Mourinho accuses Mkhitaryan of “disappearing” during matches

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has accused Henrikh Mkhitaryan of “disappearing” during games and demanded improvement from him.

Mkhitaryan started this season in impressive form, supplying five assists in United’s opening three Premier League matches, before scoring in the 4-0 win over Everton in September.

However, the 28-year-old’s form has dipped since and he missed out on United’s last two matchday squads against Newcastle United and Basel.

Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, Mourinho told reporters: “I was not happy with his last performances.

“I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five.

“He started the season very well and after that step by step he was disappearing. His performance levels in terms of goal scoring and assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No 10, were decreasing step by step.

“That was enough [to drop him] because the others worked to have a chance.”

<<Daily Post>>