The Ogun State government says the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 7am to 10am.

A release signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, stated that there would be total restriction of human and vehicular movement as anyone who violates the restriction order would be sanctioned.

The release enjoined residents to use the opportunity to clear their drainages to forestall flooding as the rainy season approaches.