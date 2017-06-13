Moji Olaiya’s Family Reveals Cause Of Her Death

The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has said that she was not poisoned.

The actress died in Canada on May 17, two months after delivering her second daughter.

In a statement signed by her brother, Femi Olaiya, the family said an autopsy report revealed that she “died of a different cause that can be termed natural medical cause”.

“The Olaiya Family appreciate the immense outpouring of love and affection the public showed the family since the sudden and untimely death of our beloved Sister, Moji Olaiya, and the huge support we received for her burial,” the statement read.

“We also want to use this medium to specially thank the Burial committee and all those who were involved in helping to raise funds for the return of Moji’s remains to Nigeria, we are eternally grateful to you for rising above the grief to support the family.

“This is also appreciating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, erstwhile governor of Lagos State for his humane and philanthropic gesture in providing the required funds to transport Moji’s corpse back to Nigeria. Thank you, your Excellency. Indeed, Moji received burial befitting queens because of all your efforts.

“We wish to use this opportunity to debunk claims circulating on social media that a friend in Canada poisoned Moji. An autopsy was conducted; the autopsy reports indicated that our dear sister died of a different cause that can be termed natural medical cause.

“It is not the desire of the family to have anyone implicated in her death having seen the autopsy reports, therefore, we appeal to friends, fans and the general public to accept Moji’s death as an act of God though rather unfortunate.”

<<Daily Post>>