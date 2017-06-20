Mikel Obi Set To Return From Injury Lay-Off

Tuesday , 20 June 2017
John Mikel Obi has hinted that he will be back in action for his Chinese Super League club, Tianjin TEDA in “few weeks”.

The Super Eagles captain has been out of action for the last three months, after undergoing surgery to repair the abdominal strain he sustained while in action for TEDA.

 Mikel Obi posted a short video of him via his Instagram page as he did ball work, pacing in different directions with a set of cones.

“Few more weeks and I’m back on the pitch with my boys #TianjinTeda #SuperEagles #recovery,” he wrote alongside the clip.

His last appearance for Tianjin TEDA, was in their 2-0 win over Chongqing Lifan in April in a Chinese Super League clash.

 Mikel Obi has missed his club’s last 13 games.

<<Daily Post>>

