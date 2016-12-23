Mikel At A Crossroads

Friday , 23 December 2016
Mikel Obi has  some tough decisions to make when the transfer window opens in January as more European  clubs  have shown strong interest in the Chelsea outcast.

The Super Eagles captain has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge  since the arrival of former Italy manager Antonio Conte in the summer.

Although he has yet to  get playing minutes under  Conte, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has kept faith with the 29-year-old midfielder, who has guided the Eagles to two  successive victories  in the  Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria snatched a  stunning  2-1  away  win over Zambia World Cup qualifying opener  on October 9 in Ndola before subduing stubborn Algeria 3-1 in Uyo on November 12.

Despite Mikel  rounding off a good performance with  a goal in the defeat of the Desert Foxes,   Conte  was not amused as he has stuck with  Frenchman  N’Golo Kante   and Serbian  Nemanja Matic in the defensive  midfield.

The Nigerian’s continued absence from the Blues’ lineup  weekly set tongues wagging,  but   Conte has supplied the answer.

“The situation with Obi Mikel is simple, he’s in the squad. He stays with us. We know that, at the end of the season, probably his contract will expire,” Conte  told reporters recently.

“But I don’t know what happens now. He’s a player who is part of this squad, and every single game I take my decision about him.”

However,  Mikel  has confirmed he is not on good terms with the  former Juventus manager.

“I’m not that kind of person who wants to find excuses, nor I’m trying to escape my responsibilities.”

“People may think that Conte is angry with me because I did not take part in Chelsea’s pre-season training camp, but I wouldn’t swap my bronze Olympic medal with a starting spot in Chelsea’s XI. I do not regret to have played in the Olympic Games with my national team, it was a great honour for me,” Calciomercato.com quoted him saying.

Mikel, who  has  won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Europa League since he joined Chelsea from Norwegian club Lyn Oslo  in 2006, is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer as a new offer is not forthcoming.

The  South Africa 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner arrived  at Chelsea under a cloud of controversy. Manchester United had  announced in 2005  that  they had struck a  deal with  Lyn Oslo  to sign  Mikel on  a four-year contract  initially worth £4m.

However,  Chelsea, under Jose Mourinho, later  claimed  that they had  already had an agreement with Mikel and his agents.

The issue was resolved after Chelsea agreed to  pay United £12m  and  Lyn Oslo £4m to terminate  the contract Mikel signed with the Old Trafford side.

Mikel, who was a first-team player under Mourinho, Avram Grant, Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, André Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo and  Rafael Benítez, is one of the players who have made headlines  ahead of the January window.

He has been linked with a move to mega-rich Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, Man United, Marseille, Besiktas, Galatasaray and  Inter Milan.

Struggling  French Ligue 1 side Marseille  were reported to have succeeded in convincing Mikel   to shun a big-money move  to the Chinese Super League, who  have  reportedly offered the player  a £70,000-a-week deal,   to help revive the club.  According to reports, Les Phoceens are ready to  smash their wage structure to  make the midfielder their highest-paid player (a £170,000-a-week deal) in a bid to lure him to Stade Velodrome in January.

Mikel’s agent  John Shittu confirmed on Thursday a host of European clubs were interested in his client.

“It’s very likely he will leave Chelsea in January. There are many teams interested in the player,” Shittu was quoted by The Sun as saying.

“In the past we spoke with Inter Milan but now there are a lot of Italian clubs that want him. I will not reveal the names, but there are other Italian teams on his trail.

“And beware: the clubs in UK, Spain, Germany and even in China know the value of the player and requested information about him.”

After a  torrid  half season that has seen Mikel sidelined at Chelsea,  a move  is  imminent in the transfer window, but he  faces a  difficult choice with a decision on his next destination – with many clubs interested in his services.

 

 

<<PUNCH.>>

