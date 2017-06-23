MFM’s Egbe Set To Resume Full Training

MFM goalkeeper, Ospino Egbe has recovered from the injury he sustained in Sunday’s encounter against Kano Pillars.

Egbe collided with a Pillars player and landed on his head, which forced him out late in the match.

The former Nembe City safe hand discloses that he will resume training on Friday.

“I will resume training on Friday (today). I want to thank God that I am alive today to tell the story,” Egbe told Goal.

“The injury against Kano Pillars left me flat on the turf for some minutes before I regained consciousness.

“The collision with the Pillars player – around 76th minute when I rushed out – made me land on the back of my head.

“For some minutes I just didn’t have a feel of what’s going on around me. It happened within seconds but left me out for minutes.

“I am thankful to God that I am alive today, I know with life there’s hope. I am now better and fit. I will rest out today being Thursday and resume training on Friday,” he concluded.

<<The Nation>>