Mexico Voices ‘Irritation’ As Top Trump Envoys Visit

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray has expressed “worry and irritation” about US President Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies during a visit by two top White House representatives.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after closed-door meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly, Videgaray said it is “a complex time” for Mexican-US relations.

“There exists among Mexicans worry and irritation about what are perceived to be policies that could be harmful for the national interest and for Mexicans here and abroad,” Videgaray said, l ooking stern as he stood beside the US officials.

Relationships between the two countries have gone downhill quickly since Trump’s win at the US presidential election in November.

Washington this week angered its southern neighbour by saying it was seeking to deport many undocumented immigrants to Mexico if they entered the US from there, regardless of their nationality.

The immigration guidelines are the latest point of tension between neighbours that have also been at odds over Trump’s vow to build a wall on the border and his attempts to browbeat Mexico into giving concessions on trade.

<<Aljazeera>>