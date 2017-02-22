Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Melbourne Plane Crash: Five Killed As Aircraft Hits Shopping Centre

Four US citizens and an Australian pilot have died after their light plane crashed into a shopping centre in Melbourne, Australia.

The charter flight appeared to have had a “catastrophic engine failure” shortly after taking off from the small Essendon Airport, said police.

Despite the destruction, no-one was killed or injured on the ground.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said it was the worst civilian aviation accident in the state in 30 years.

“Today is a desperately sad day,” he said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it would investigate how the twin-engine Beechcraft B200 King Air crashed soon after 09:00 local time on Tuesday (22:00 GMT Monday).

A spokeswoman for Spotlight, a retailer in the complex, said the plane crashed into its rear warehouse but all staff were safe.

 

