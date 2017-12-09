MDAs To Defend 2018 Appropriation Bill

In compliance with Section 121 (II) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (As Amended), Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government in Ogun State will from Monday December 11, 2017 begin to defend their 2018 Appropriation Bill before the State House of Assembly.

A release signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, indicated that the exercise to be conducted by the various standing Committees would be declared open by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi while the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Akanbi Bankole, was expected to preside over the exercise .

The exercise according to the release would hold at Room 215 of the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta commencing from 10: 00 am prompt.

The release enjoined all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State to stick to date they have been scheduled for the yearly exercise.