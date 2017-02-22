March 8 Deadline To Pass Budget 2017 Fails

The March 8 deadline fixed by the National Assembly to pass budget 2017 may no longer be feasible, it was learnt yesterday.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has however tasked standing committees to expedite action on the budget process to ensure its speedy passage.

The leadership of the upper chamber yesterday met with chairmen of committees in a closed session to obtain update on how far they have gone with the budget.

Findings showed that most of the committees blamed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for their inability to conclude work on the budget preparatory for its passage.

The MDAs were said to have failed to provide necessary details to the committees while some of the details provided were said to have been littered with inconsistencies.

For instance, the Social Intervention Fund of N500 billion was said to have been proposed without details of how the funds will be disbursed.

<<The Nation>>