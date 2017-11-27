Manchester City maintain 8-point lead with 2-1 win over Huddersfield

Manchester City has maintained its eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a spirited Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

City dominated with 80 percent possession, but had to wait until the 84th minute when Raheem Sterling unwittingly scored after a shot from Gabriel Jesus cannoned off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and into his path.

Huddersfield, that earlier this month beat City’s rivals Manchester United, took the most unlikely lead when Nicolas Otamendi diverted a corner into his own net in first half stoppage time.

Their lead was erased within two minutes of the restart when Sergio Aguero calmly converted a penalty after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra was shown a red card after the final whistle following an altercation with Leroy Sane.

Table-topping City has 37 points from 13 games while Huddersfield sit 11th with 15 points in a promising first Premier League campaign.

<<Daily Post>>