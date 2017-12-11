Manchester City go 11 points clear, Liverpool held in Derby

Manchester City have opened an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League, following their 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola took complete control of the Derby from the blast of referee Michael Oliver’s whistle at Old Trafford and took the lead through David Silva.

Silva fired in a loose ball inside the area, after Romelu Lukaku headed it into his path.

However, Marcus Rashford profited from another defensive mix-up to equalize before the break.

Lukaku’s attempted clearance ricocheted back into the area, for Nicolas Otamendi to fire in the winner.

It was City’s 14th consecutive win in the Premier League.

In earlier matches, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton .

Liverpool’s clash with Everton also ended 1-1.

<<Daily Post>>