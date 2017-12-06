Man Wins ‘Most Ugly’ Title For The Fifth Time

For the fifth time, Zimbabwean man, William Masvinu, has won the title of Mr. Ugly.

He had lost last year to Maison Sere in controversial circumstances. However, he won this year’s edition of the competition held over the weekend in Ruwa area of Zimbabwe.

The “Ugliest Man in the Land” walked away with $500, and a cow.

Fanuel Musekiwa was first runner-up and he went home with $200; while Maison Seregot got $100 for being the second runner up.

Masvinu said he was happy to reclaim the crown after losing it last year

“No one can dispute that I am the ugliest person in Zimbabwe. I now want to take my ugliness outside the country. If there is Mr. Ugly World, I am confident I will bring the crown to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Musekiwa, who came second, promised to work hard next year so that he could wrest the crown from Masvinu.

“I will be working hard on my looks and the way I present myself. Come next year, I am going to take over the crown,” he said.

Organiser of the pageant, David Machowa, known in entertainment circles as Apama, said he was happy with this year’s edition.

“This year’s event was bigger and better. It coincided with the braai festival where 14,000kg of meat were eaten,” he said.

Masvinu caught the eye of the nation through his touted ugliness which has seen him winning the crown a record five times.

He is mobbed everywhere he goes because people want to catch a glimpse of him.

In the process, he has pocketed hundreds of dollars because of his “talent.”

He even had a grand ‘wedding’ where his ugliness was paraded in the street of Harare

