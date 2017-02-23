Malaysia Seeks Interpol Alert Over Kim Airport Murder

Malaysia has requested the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to put an alert out for four North Korean suspects over the murder of Kim Jong-nam, Malaysia’s police chief said.

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed in Kuala Lumpur’s main airport last week, in what South Korean and US officials say was an assassination carried out by North Korean agents.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar also said on Thursday that police have sent an official request to the North Korean embassy in Malaysia to question the embassy’s second secretary and an official from North Korea’s national airline.

His statements came as North Korea denied involvement, saying Malaysia’s investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of “holes and contradictions”.

Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death, but have already arrested a North Korean man working at a Malaysian company along with three other Southeast Asian people. They are searching for several more North Koreans.

