Magu Replies AGF’s Query, Buhari Gets Report This Week

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has replied a query issued to him on Monday by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, newsmen has learnt.

Newsmen had reported exclusively on Wednesday that the AGF issued a query to Magu based on the allegations levelled against him in the security report prepared and sent to the Senate by the Department of State Services.

The Senate had on the basis of the DSS’ report rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Magu as substantive EFCC chairman.

Malami, whose office has a measure of supervisory role on EFCC, queried Magu on Monday following an order by President Buhari on Sunday directing the AGF to investigate some top Federal Government officials accused of corruption.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, is also believed to be part of the target of the probe ordered by the President.

But it could not be confirmed if the AGF had taken any action with respect to the allegations against Lawal.

Sources close to Magu and the AGF confirmed to our correspondents on Saturday that the acting EFCC boss was given 48 hours to reply to the query dated December 19.

One of the sources said, “The query was dated December 19 and delivered to Magu on the same date.

“It was stated in the query that he must respond within 48 hours.”

