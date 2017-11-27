Liverpool v Chelsea: We deserved to win – Conte

Antonio Conte said his Chelsea side deserved to win against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday

The Italian also said he has not spoken with Willian to know whether he was crossing the ball or intended to score when the Brazilian equalized for the Blues in the 85th minute.

However, the former Italian manager said he is focused on the positives of Chelsea’s display, less than 72 hours after they completed a 5,000-mile round trip to Baku to face Qarabag in the Champions League.

He told reporters, “I think for the whole game we had a really good performance. In the first half, we were very solid and always dangerous when we had the ball. In the second half we created a lot of chances.

“We conceded a goal maybe in the best moment for us, but then we found the strength for a great reaction. An amazing reaction from my players. I think we deserved to draw but maybe I think we deserved to win.

“I didn’t speak with [Willian] about the cross or if he tried to score in this way. But for sure we deserved to score, and we created many chances to draw and then to try to win.

“For sure it was a really good performance, great spirit and despite a long travel, despite no rest for my players. I’m very pleased for the spirit and the commitment that they showed in this game.”

